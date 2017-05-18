SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A homeless housing proposal in San Francisco just blocks away from AT&T park has fired up homeowners in the area.

On Thursday night, residents held a meeting to tell city officials they do not want the complex up in their neighborhood.

Mission Bay homeowners are upset, saying they paid high prices to live there and shouldn’t have to worry about their safety if homeless people with mental health issues move into the area. They planned Thursday’s meeting that went on until 8:30 p.m.

It is a full house. Many people showed up to share their concerns about the proposed complex that would go up in a lot behind the police headquarters on China Basin Street.

Kim Obstfeld, with the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, says although it hasn’t been decided on the size, the complex could have about 170 units.

They would have trained full-time staff and provide intensive support services like mental health help on site. And she assures this isn’t a shelter.

The door won’t be open to visitors, but instead, to permanent residents recommended by the Department of Homelessness.

Still, neighbors argue they paid a lot to live there and think it’s an inappropriate spot.

Although, KRON4 did meet a local who supports the plan.

“Nothing against the homeless, but putting them here in a neighborhood where we all paid a high premium doesn’t sit well with me,” resident Joe Lovullo said.

But Jadine Cehand says she supports the homeless housing proposal.

“We need to stop kicking the ball around in San Francisco, and every neighborhood needs to do their part,” Cehand said.

OCII presenters also pointed out there are several projects just like this proposal already working well throughout the city.

They offer tours for people to see for themselves.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES