SANTA CLARA (KRON) — It was rocking Thursday night at Levi’s stadium.

Tens of thousands of U2 fans came out to Santa Clara. The band held a big concert at Levi’s Stadium with Mumford and Sons.

However, when it came time to turn off the music, the band kept going.

The city’s noise ordinance kicked in at 10 p.m. and the group played well past that.

U2 ended up playing for about another hour before turning it down.

And that wasn’t the only problem during last night’s performance.

Fans took to Twitter to complain about long concession lines, not being allowed to bring in large purses, and the traffic backup getting out of the venue.

No word on if the city of Santa Clara plans to fine the band.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES