VIDEO: US Forest Service files criminal charges against Chico frat

By Published:

 

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has filed criminal charges against a California State University, Chico fraternity for cutting down 32 trees in a Northern California national forest during an initiation of new pledges.

The complaint was filed Tuesday against the school’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter and its president, Evan Jossey, in federal court. Jossey was not available for comment Wednesday.

The fraternity is charged with cutting the trees at a campground in the Lassen National Forest during a weekend initiation in April.

This is the second time in a year that a California recreational area has been damaged by college social organizations.

Last May, a Lake Shasta campsite was wrecked after about a thousand University of Oregon fraternity and sorority members left a half-mile-wide swath of trash after an annual trip.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s