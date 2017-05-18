OAKLAND (KRON) — The woman at the center of a sex scandal that rocked the Oakland Police Department last year is taking the stand Thursday morning.

Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, is testifying during a preliminary hearing for the trial of Oakland Officer Brian Bunton.

Bunton is charged with a felony for his alleged involvement with Abuslin.

Bunton pleaded not guilty to felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor engaging in an act of prostitution minor in Sept. of 2016 at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Hayward.

Bunton’s attorney says his client is a 40-year-old husband and father who has been an Oakland police officer for less than two years. He is alleged to have sent text messages warning Abuslin about Oakland police prostitution sting operations.

