Watsonville doctor, nurse charged with sexual abuse

By Published:
Dr. James Kohut
Dr. James Kohut

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) – California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.

Watsonville police Capt. Jorge Zamora said Thursday that Dr. James Kohut, Emily Johnson and Rashel Brandon have been arrested and charged with sex crimes with children.

Zamora said the children have been placed in protective custody. It was unclear if the suspects are represented by lawyers.

Zamora said investigators were given a video they say shows the abuse and was recorded in a nearby hotel.

Zamora declined to discuss relationships among the defendants and children.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s