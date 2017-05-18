Watsonville police arrest wanted parolee on suspicion of shooting, attempted burglary

WATSONVILLE (BCN)–A wanted parolee was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot into a Watsonville home and then tried to break into a different home nearby, police said.

At 12:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Clifford Avenue, according to police.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke to witnesses and learned the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, however, no one was injured.

Officers also located evidence of a shooting into the home, including several spent bullet casings, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a dark sweater.

The suspect fled on foot and officers were unable to locate him.

Hours later, at 2:54 p.m., a resident at a home near the shooting called to report that a man had broken into her home.

The suspect matched the description of the shooter from the earlier incident, according to police.

Officers responded to the home and were able to detain the suspect. The suspect, however, tried to escape at least once, police said.

Officers identified the man as 22-year-old Andre Lopez of Watsonville. Officers learned he was on parole and also had a warrant for his arrest.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of shooting into an occupied residence and residential burglary in addition to being a wanted parolee, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Watsonville Police Department’s Investigation Division at (831) 768-3350 or the Crime Tip Line at (831) 768-3544.

