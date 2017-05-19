CHP issues Amber Alert in San Francisco

(KRON) The CHP has issued an Amber Alert in San Francisco for a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla.

The California license plate is 5SEY238.

KRON4 News has learned it is for a child abduction.

The victim is a 1 year old black male, 3 fee tall and 40 pounds. The suspect is Jason Lam a 30 year old Asian male.

Police have not said where the abduction took place. KRON4 News has a reporter heading to police headquarters.

Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017

@AMBERAlert on behalf of @SFPD. Be on the lookout for suspect and victim in 2000 tan Toyota Corolla, CA license plate 5SEY238. More to folo — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017

