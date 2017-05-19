SIERRA COUNTY (BCN) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of a married Santa Rosa couple were found Tuesday in their plane that crashed last month in a remote area of the county.

A citizen reported finding the plane southeast of Yuba Pass in Sierra County, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office responded and determined the plane was the blue and white Socata TB-20 Trinidad that disappeared after leaving the Truckee-Tahoe Airport around 4 p.m. April 17.

The plane was due to arrive in at Petaluma Municipal Airport that evening. The plane’s occupants, Brenda Jane Richard, 53, the pilot, and Mark Steven Richard, 54, were found in the plane, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office and more than 117 Civil Air Patrol volunteers, CAP 15 aircraft and CAP 12 vehicles searched the area until the search was suspended in April 24.

The California Highway Patrol and California National Guard also participated in the search.

The Richard family, including the couple’s four daughters, have been notified of the deaths, the sheriff’s office said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES