Hendrix’s Monterey Pop festival guitar going up for auction

DALLAS (AP) — The guitar Jimi Hendrix played at the Monterey Pop festival in 1967 is expected to sell for $750,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

It will be offered by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions on June 17 in Beverly Hills, California. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the “Summer of Love.” The Monterey festival that summer also featured Janis Joplin, The Who and the Grateful Dead.

Heritage Auctions says the Fender Stratocaster guitar is being offered by a private collector from the United Kingdom.

Garry Shrum, Heritage Auctions’ director of music memorabilia, says the guitar is among the few that “have changed music history.”

The auction house says as Hendrix neared the end of his Monterey set, he swapped the guitar for another that he famously set on fire.

