Kobe Bryant retweet gets Indiana high schoolers out of final exam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.
William Pate told the retired NBA superstar on Twitter that if Bryant gave him a retweet, the students wouldn’t have to take a final exam.
Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate’s request and adding a note , “Hope you have an A in this class.”
Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017
