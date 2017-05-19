Robots could wipe out 6 million retail jobs

(KRON/CNN) — It is a sign of the times.

Looks like robots are taking over the retail world. They have already cost millions of factory jobs across the United States.

Now, they could wipe out millions of retail positions.

A study by Cornerstone Capital Group finds robots could replace 6-to-7.5 million jobs over the next 10 years.

Expect to see fewer cashiers and more automated checkout lines. And stocking shelves and inventory control will be made more efficient with automation.

The study also found that rising wages are helping to drive the automated trend.

