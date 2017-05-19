Bomb Squad diffusing scary situation at San Jose middle school

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A middle school in San Jose was evacuated Friday morning after a staff member found a suspicious backpack on campus, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 8:21 a.m., police responded to Bridges Academy, located at 1702 McLaughlin Ave.

A staff member reported finding a backpack with a bottle inside. The bottle was filled with liquid and was labeled “Nitroglycerin,” police said.

The school was evacuated and the San Jose PD Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

The Bomb Squad removed the liquid and will test it before disposing of it, according to police.

“Officers will do a sweep of the school before clearing the scene shortly,” police said.

Authorities say traffic on McLaughlin Ave. between Bacchus Dr. and Audubon Dr. will be closed in both directions until the school is deemed safe.

They estimate everything should be clear by 11:15 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Bomb squad to test 'suspicious liquid' found in backpack as frantic parents arrive to get kids at Bridges Academy/Ace Charter school in S J pic.twitter.com/yyMUaOV1GV — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 19, 2017

Parents arriving at Brudges Academy/Ace Charter school after suspicious backpack found on campus. Kids in gym. Bomb squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/BRVgs18rZa — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 19, 2017

