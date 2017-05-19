VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 4 people from overturned car in Oakland Hills, 2 in critical condition

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two out of four people rescued from an overturned car Friday morning in the Oakland Hills are in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The incident was first reported around 4:30 a.m. near Redwood Rd. and Skyline Blvd.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reports the car crashed into a tree.

Firefighters responded to the scene and conducted a rescue.

Battalion Chief Nick Luby says it took about an hour and a half to remove everyone from the car.

All four patients are being taken to a local hospital.

Two of them are in critical condition. The other two were taken away by paramedics before firefighter could assess them, but they were conscious and able to talk to medical personnel, Luby said.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is standing by on scene to provide live updates.

