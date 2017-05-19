OAKLAND (KRON) — Two out of four people rescued from an overturned car Friday morning in the Oakland Hills are in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The incident was first reported around 4:30 a.m. near Redwood Rd. and Skyline Blvd.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reports the car crashed into a tree.

#BreakingNews Overturn Accident: Car vs Tree Redwood Rd is closed btwn Via Rialto & Skyline. Avoid the area https://t.co/SCKgg1Jr5e — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 19, 2017

Firefighters responded to the scene and conducted a rescue.

Battalion Chief Nick Luby says it took about an hour and a half to remove everyone from the car.

All four patients are being taken to a local hospital.

Two of them are in critical condition. The other two were taken away by paramedics before firefighter could assess them, but they were conscious and able to talk to medical personnel, Luby said.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is standing by on scene to provide live updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES