ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are in the process of arresting an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies wife Friday in the death of 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, who died in an alleged DUI crash in 2016.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 39, of Pleasanton, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Bail has been set at $3 million.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Malihan is facing a maximum of 11 years in state prison.

Malihan is accused of driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 3-year-old San Ramon boy on Sept. 9, 2016.

“We are extremely disappointed and saddened that the DA chose to charge Malihan with only felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, and not charge her with murder, especially in light of Malihan’s other alcohol and drug-related arrests just months before and after killing Elijah,” said Jeff Hubins, the Dunn family spokesperson.

That was her second DUI within a 3-month period. At the time of the crash, Malihan had a valid driver’s license.

Malihan’s first DUI was on June 7, 2016 when she was pulled over with a child in her car in Pleasanton. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Malihan was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment over a month later. In that case, she was a first-time offender, according to DMV spokesman Jaime Garza. Her driver’s license was due to be suspended on Jul. 7.

There are no reported convictions from the Jun. 7 case, Garza said.

On June 30, Malihan contacted the Oakland Driver Safety Office to schedule a hearing at which time Oakland Driver Safety “stayed” the suspension which ends the suspension until the hearing date. It was scheduled for Oct. 18, Garza said.

“There have been no holds against this driver or the driving privilege since Jun. 30, 2016,” Garza said.

The crash that killed Dunn happened on northbound I-680 in San Ramon.

A black 2007 Toyota Camry with three children and their mother inside was parked on the shoulder of the highway when Malihan’s white 2008 Toyota Sequoia crashed into the back of it, CHP officials said.

The children including Elijah, his 1-year-old sister and his 11-year-old brother were taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Elijah died at the hospital, according to CHP officials.

The children’s mother was taken to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries.

Investigators determined that the small children in the Camry were secured in child safety seats and the other occupants were wearing seat belts, CHP officials said.

Malihan was arrested and released on bail.

Last Friday, Malihan was arrested for alleged public intoxication after she left a hospital and was found wandering the streets of Pleasanton.

Dunn’s family has started a petition to change what happens to those who drive under the influence.

Normally for drunk driving, officers take the driver’s license, give them a temporary one, and wait for the DMV to decide whether it will revoke it altogether.

But the law is different for DUI’s involving drugs. They don’t send your license to the DMV in those cases.

Malihan, for example, can continue driving at least until she appears in court. That is why the Dunn family has a petition going.

“We need this to be stopped. We need a bill to be passed to say, ‘We can no longer have anybody under the influence of drugs, under the influence of alcohol, that are driving. Take your license away. You have no right to drive, period,’” Elijah’s grandfather Chuck Manoiki said.

That petition is called “Justice for Elijah” at change.org.

