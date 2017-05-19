SHOCKING VIDEO: School employee lifts Pennsylvania student by neck

By and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — Shocking surveillance video shows a school employee in Pennsylvania lifting a student off the ground by his neck.

That man is now facing charges.

You can see in the video the 13-year-old boy’s feet dangling as he was lifted off the ground.

The man grabbing him is identified as a behavior specialist at the school. He is now facing charges of child endangerment.

The suspect’s lawyer says the incident happened after the boy repeatedly disobeyed orders.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s