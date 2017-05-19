(KRON/CNN) — Shocking surveillance video shows a school employee in Pennsylvania lifting a student off the ground by his neck.
That man is now facing charges.
You can see in the video the 13-year-old boy’s feet dangling as he was lifted off the ground.
The man grabbing him is identified as a behavior specialist at the school. He is now facing charges of child endangerment.
The suspect’s lawyer says the incident happened after the boy repeatedly disobeyed orders.
