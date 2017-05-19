SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the All-NBA Teams, the possible emergence of flag football, and kids pepper sprayed by a teacher?

Not a single Warrior was voted to the All-NBA First Team. However, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant both made the cut for the Second Team and Draymond Green made it on the All-NBA Third Team. Still, something seems a little bit off, right? That’s because you don’t see Klay Thompson anywhere in the top 15. Gary says as good as he is, it would be difficult to have 4/15 players on the list come from the same team.

Would flag football be interesting if teams could recruit big names like Michael Vick?

Finally, some parents in Ohio gave a teacher permission to pepper spray their kids as part of a class lesson. Would allow your children to participate?

