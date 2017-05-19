SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the All-NBA Teams, the possible emergence of flag football, and kids pepper sprayed by a teacher?
Not a single Warrior was voted to the All-NBA First Team. However, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant both made the cut for the Second Team and Draymond Green made it on the All-NBA Third Team. Still, something seems a little bit off, right? That’s because you don’t see Klay Thompson anywhere in the top 15. Gary says as good as he is, it would be difficult to have 4/15 players on the list come from the same team.
Would flag football be interesting if teams could recruit big names like Michael Vick?
Finally, some parents in Ohio gave a teacher permission to pepper spray their kids as part of a class lesson. Would allow your children to participate?
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE BOY DIES AFTER GETTING MENINGITIS
- CAR DRIVES WRONG WAY IN TIMES SQUARE AND HITS CROWDS; 1 DEAD
- SIERRA LAMAR’S MOTHERS CRIES AS SHE REMEMBERS DAUGHTER DURING PENALTY PHASE
- VIDEO: WOMAN AT CENTER OF OPD SEX SCANDAL TESTIFIES AGAINST OFFICER
- WHY AREN’T ALL SEX OFFENDERS LISTED ON MEGAN’S LAW?
- MADERA STUDENT SLIPS LAXATIVE PILL INTO TEACHER’S COFFEE
- DAD LOCKED TODDLER IN CAGE, LEFT DAY-OLD BABY ALONE