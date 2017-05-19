Twitter down most of the day

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) — If you had trouble refreshing your Twitter news feed or sending a Tweet on Friday, you’re not alone.
The social media website and app appeared to have a technical glitch for some users throughout much of the day.
Users from around the world reported seeing the message “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing…” when they tried to access the site.
Twitter acknowledged the issue and said it is working on a fix.
