VIDEO: Niles Canyon open following head on collision

FREMONT (KRON) — Niles Canyon in Fremont is open again Friday morning after closing due to a head on crash, according to Fremont Fire Department.

The incident on Palomares Rd. sent two people to the hospital, and was first reported by Fremont FD said on Twitter around 6:45 a.m.

All lanes of Palomares Rd. were initially closed. One way traffic control was implemented around 7:30 a.m.

Just before 8:00 a.m. all lanes were reopened in both directions.

KRON4’s Robin Winston suggests using I-880, I-680, or Mission as an alternate route due to heavy traffic in the area.

No further details about the crash itself, or the conditions of those taken to the hospital were provided.

