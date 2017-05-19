VIDEO: High school students volunteer to be pepper sprayed

OHIO (KRON) — An Ohio high school is defending its decision to pepper spray a group of 11th grade students.

They say it was a lesson in law enforcement and consequences.

The instructor made the students line up against a wall as he walked by spritzing them one by one with a burst of pepper spray in the face.

The students then start screaming and doubling over in pain.

According to the school, the kids volunteered for the activity, and their parents were okay with it.

The instructor is a former police chief, and he says the project was part of their defensive tactics lesson.

Several people are now calling for the teacher to be fired.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES