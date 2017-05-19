VIDEO: Man dies following shooting at San Jose Weinerschnitzel restaurant

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man who was shot Thursday night at a San Jose Weinerschnitzel restaurant later died of his injuries, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 10:08 p.m., San Jose Police Officers patrolling the area of So. 1st St. and Edwards Ave. heard gunshots, police said.

The officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

The motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The identity of the victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified their family.

No further information is available at this time.

