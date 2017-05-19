VIDEO: Oroville school littered with fish

OROVILLE (KRON/CNN) — We often hear people say it’s raining cats and dogs, but have you ever heard it’s raining fish?

Kindergartners in Oroville got quite a surprise at recess when they found their campus littered with fish.

A campus supervisor says the fish were everywhere, even on the roof.

The fish hatchery down the street says there were no fish deliveries that day.

So where did the fish come from?

“My first concern was who was on the campus that we don’t know about?” Principal Shannon Capshew said. “Were they playing a trick, or angry with somebody? The campus supervisors out there didn’t see any adults, and we were out there the whole time, so we kind of ruled that one out.”

It turns out there is a weather phenomenon where objects can get sucked up from lakes or the ocean by waterspouts during a storm.

If the wind is strong enough, it can carry fish or other creatures for miles before dropping them.

So, there is a possibility it rained fish, but it’s not likely.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES