Woman sexually assaulted by man she meet online at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted on Wednesday on the University of California at Berkeley campus, according to police.

The assault happened in a car parked at the Lawrence Hall of Science Terrace parking lot in the early evening hours, according to the University of California Police Department.

The woman had met a man on a dating site online and they decided to meet in Berkeley.

They then drove to the parking where the incident happened.

The suspect was is a man in his early twenties.

Neither the suspect or the woman are affiliated with the university.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES