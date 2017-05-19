Woman sexually assaulted by man she meet online at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted on Wednesday on the University of California at Berkeley campus, according to police.
The assault happened in a car parked at the Lawrence Hall of Science Terrace parking lot in the early evening hours, according to the University of California Police Department.
The woman had met a man on a dating site online and they decided to meet in Berkeley.
They then drove to the parking where the incident happened.
The suspect was is a man in his early twenties.
Neither the suspect or the woman are affiliated with the university.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN DIES IN SHOOTING AT SAN JOSE WEINERSCHNITZEL RESTAURANT
- 5 HOSPITALIZED AFTER EATING NACHO CHEESE AT SACRAMENTO GAS STATION
- BOMB SQUAD DIFFUSING SCARY SITUATION AT SAN JOSE MIDDLE SCHOOL
- PARENTS: MISSING RICHMOND TEEN COULD BE VICTIM OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING
- MISSISSIPPI TEENS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO DEATH OF 6-YEAR-OLD BOY
- CONTROVERSIAL BILL WOULD END LIFETIME REGISTRATION FOR CERTAIN SEX OFFENDERS
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: A CEMETERY IS NOT A CITY PARK