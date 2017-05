1 dead following solo crash on Carquinez Bridge

VALLEJO (KRON) — A driver was killed Saturday morning in a solo crash on Interstate 80 in Vallejo, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was reported around 6:32 a.m. on eastbound I-80 at the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza.

CHP says the driver crashed after clipping the edge of the toll plaza.

No one else was in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

