Bay to Breakers to close several San Francisco city streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The streets of San Francisco will be packed this Sunday for the annual Bay to Breakers footrace in San Francisco.

Bay to Breakers, the oldest annual footrace in the world, began in 1912. It’s famous for the participant’s outrageous costumes and off the wall props.

About 50,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this weekend.

This means that navigating the city while the race is in play will be not be an easy task.

The 12K run starts at 8:00 a.m. at Main and Howard streets near the Embarcadero, runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach.

Here’s a visual of the course route so you can plan ahead for your day:

Click to enlarge map.

For more course info, click here for official Bay to Breakers website.

