Boy abducted by father in San Francisco expected to reunite with mother

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —The 21-month-old boy who was abducted by his father in San Francisco on Friday is expected to reunite with his mother Saturday evening.

The reunion will happen around 7:00 p.m. in San Francisco.

The CHP had issued an Amber Alert in San Francisco for the toddler, Makai Bangoura.

The alert was canceled around 8:10 p.m. The boy was found in Los Angeles and the suspect has been arrested, the CHP said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES