Fairfield police ask for help in identifying homicide suspect

FAIRFIELD (BCN)–Fairfield police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting last month, police said.

Detectives have released a sketch of the suspect in a shooting on March 13 in the 700 block of Oregon Street.

Twenty-year-old Latasia Smith died in the shooting. Another person was shot and was expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch to please get in touch with the Police Department’s investigation’s bureau at (707) 428-7600.

Anonymous callers can leave a message on the 24-hour tip line at (707) 428-7345 or with Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867. Tips can also be sent by texting “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by a message to 888777.

