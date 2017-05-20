Fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON)–A fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed all but one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto tonight, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of the collision just north of the Embarcadero Road on-ramp and issued a Sig-alert a short time later.
As of about 9:10 p.m., only the slow lane was open to traffic, according to the CHP.
No additional details of the collision were immediately available.
Fatal motorcycle crash NB 101 just north of Embarcadero. Avoid the area! 3 left lanes closed for investigation pic.twitter.com/6eOJUPzrM3
— CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) May 21, 2017
