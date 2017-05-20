Fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON)–A fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has closed all but one lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto tonight, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of the collision just north of the Embarcadero Road on-ramp and issued a Sig-alert a short time later.

As of about 9:10 p.m., only the slow lane was open to traffic, according to the CHP.

No additional details of the collision were immediately available.

