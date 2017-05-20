Georgia cat missing for 6 years found

HAYWARD (KRON)–A Hayward couple found a cat wandering around their apartment complex and took him to a vet who discovered he had been missing for nearly six years.
The cat had a microchip that identified his owner.
Petra Stojka and her husband contacted the pet’s owner with the astonishing news.
“…She was absolutely beside herself, she was hysterically crying and she was so happy,” Stojka said.”My husband and I promised them we would hold on to their cat.”
Stojka and her husband learned the cat’s name is “Mellow” and they hope to raise enough money to personally return him to his owners.
