Le Cordon Bleu holds last graduation ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Famed culinary academy, Le Cordon Bleu, celebrated its 40th commencement ceremony on Saturday and while the happy graduates cheered their accomplishments it was a bittersweet occasion.

Saturday’s graduation was the last ceremony as all 16 U.S. affiliated of the international cooking school will close at the end of 2017.

The company that owns the U.S. affiliates cited the impact of the federal government’s new regulations on career colleges for its’ decision.

