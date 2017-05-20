BART train derails in Daly City, major delays

By Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A major system-wide delay has been reported on BART this afternoon after a train derailed in Daly City, BART officials said.

The last two cars of nine-car Dublin/Pleasanton bound train derailed just outside the Daly City station around 2:55 p.m.

All service has stopped between Balboa Park and Colma in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions.

There were 24 people on board the train, but no injuries were reported.

BART is working to begin single-tracking trains throughout the area but passengers are advised to expect major delays throughout the evening.

The Daly City station remains closed.

 

