BART train derails in Daly City, major delays



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A major system-wide delay has been reported on BART this afternoon after a train derailed in Daly City, BART officials said.

The last two cars of nine-car Dublin/Pleasanton bound train derailed just outside the Daly City station around 2:55 p.m.

All service has stopped between Balboa Park and Colma in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions.

There were 24 people on board the train, but no injuries were reported.

BART is working to begin single-tracking trains throughout the area but passengers are advised to expect major delays throughout the evening.

The Daly City station remains closed.

Delay developing at DALY in SFO, SF and East Bay dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 20, 2017

Major delay on SF line in PITT, DUBL, warm springs, RICH, SFO, MLBR and DALY dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 20, 2017

Backed up traffic on John Daly Blvd after 2 car derailment in #DalyCity. @SFBART no injuries reported expect major delays pic.twitter.com/FBQFhSJ62V — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) May 20, 2017

