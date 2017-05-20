More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs recalled

WAVY Published:

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Nathan’s and Curtis brand hot dogs are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. John Morell and Co. is recalling 210,606 pounds of the products.

The beef franks were produced on Jan. 26 and have the following labels:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products also have “EST. 296” on the side of the package and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Three complaints of metal objects in the beef franks were filed with the company. There have been confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to eating these products.

Customer should throw the hot dogs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s