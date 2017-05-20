Morgan Hill police arrest man in stabbing attack of woman, 2 children and baby

MORGAN HILL (BCN) –Morgan Hill police arrested a man today they suspect of stabbing himself after attacking a woman, two children and a baby with a knife.

At about 4:45 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex on Bisceglia Avenue called 911 to report that he could hear a man and a woman yelling at each other in a neighboring unit, according to police.

He also said he was worried about the woman’s safety.

An officer arrived at the apartments and discovered a man standing in the parking lot repeatedly stabbing himself in the neck and shoulder with a pocket knife, police said.

The officer ordered the man to drop the knife multiple times before using his Taser, according to police.

After detaining the man, 26-year-old Eduardo Ramirez, officers went into the apartment and discovered his alleged victims: a woman, two children under 14 years old and a baby.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police did not disclose the extent of the victims’ wounds, nor those of Ramirez.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES