Oregon man accused of throwing bodily fluids on women at grocery stores

OREGON (KOIN) — A man is accused of throwing semen on women in several Portland area grocery stores and police want help identifying him.

According to Portland police, there were two incidents at the Barbur Boulevard Safeway, the latest on April 5.

The woman who reported the April incident told KOIN 6 News this was the second time this happened to her at the same store.

“I just kind of stopped and stood there in my tracks and said ‘you’ve got to be kidding me,” she said.

The woman didn’t want to be identified, but knew it was important to tell her story in hopes of finding this man.

She said the first time it happened was in November or December while she was walking in an aisle and felt something hit her back. The second time she was in the parking garage when she saw a white car parked close to hers. The man had his windows down and then she felt something hit her as she got into her car.

“It’s just disturbing and the second time it happened I knew I had to come forward because if there is any young woman that is out there, I want to make sure she’s not in the store and he follows her and he does this to her,” she said.

She said it was creepy, disturbing and violating and she believes he is targeting women at grocery stores because that’s where he knows they’ll be.

“Was he watching me this whole time?” she asked. “Has he been stalking me at the store?”

There are also similar reports from Beaverton and Milwaukie. On January 11, 2016, a woman reported that a Hispanic man about 5-foot-8-inches tall threw the fluid on her at the K-Mart on Murray Boulevard. In that case, a young woman was shopping with her children when it happened.

The woman said other victims had DNA tests performed that say the same man was involved in those other incidents. The woman who spoke to KOIN is still waiting for the results of her test.

Police believe there are likely more victims who may not know they were victims.

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s to 40s with a short to medium height and build. He was seen driving a white, 4-door sedan at the Barbur Safeway incident.

“I just hope they find him,” the victim said. “What’s really sad too is if he does get caught, it’s a misdemeanor, not a felony.”

Anyone who sees the man in the act is asked to call 911. Anyone who may be able to identify him is asked to call 503.823.0889.

