Pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside.
Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.
Officers on the lookout for the hearse saw it in Brazos (BRAZ’-uhs) County and stopped it.
Police say a man and a woman are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The woman is also charged with abuse of a corpse.
The body has been taken to a funeral home.
