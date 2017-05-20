Popovich: Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The San Antonio Spurs officials Twitter account tweeted that “Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight, per Coach Pop.”

Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight, per Coach Pop — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 20, 2017

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s foot slid under Leonard’s following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

Leonard didn’t return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.

With San Antonio still missing their MVP candidate, the Warriors went on to win Game 2 by a 36 point margin, 136-100, at Oracle Arena.

The series goes back to San Antonio tonight for Game 3.

Tip off is 6:00 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES