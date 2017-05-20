Popovich: Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3

Kawhi Leonard
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard warms up before Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The San Antonio Spurs officials Twitter account tweeted that “Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight, per Coach Pop.”

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s foot slid under Leonard’s following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

Leonard didn’t return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.

With San Antonio still missing their MVP candidate, the Warriors went on to win Game 2 by a 36 point margin, 136-100, at Oracle Arena.

The series goes back to San Antonio tonight for Game 3.

Tip off is 6:00 p.m.

