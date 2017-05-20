Temperatures rising around parts of the Bay Area



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area on Friday and officials are reminding people to keep cool.

Oakland saw a record of 85-degrees, beating the old record of 83-degrees that was set in 2013.

Temperatures in other parts of the East Bay are expected to rise into the 90s.

Inland areas like Concord and Livermore pose the most dangers.

Weather officials are reminding people to stay hydrated and limit extreme outdoor activities.

