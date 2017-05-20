VIDEO: Concord father missing since Mother’s Day

CONCORD (KRON) — A family in Concord is asking for the public’s help finding a missing father.

48-year-old Glenn Kaplan was last seen by his family on Mother’s Day, when he told his family he was leaving for a meeting.

Family members told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian that police saw Kaplan on surveillance video from an Arco gas station on Clayton and Ayers roads Monday morning around 8:00 a.m.

The Concord family has been worried sick for the past six days since he went missing.

“We went to say goodbye and he was in a hurry,” his mother Patricia Fabsits said. “That was the last time I saw him, was him going out the door.”

The family says this is out of character for the father of two.

“He would never leave his kids,” Fabsits said. “There’s just something wrong.”

Kaplan’s family is concerned by his sudden disappearance, explaining that he’s been upset since recieving a recent diagnosis.

They’ve been getting the word out by making flyers and keeping tabs with Concord police.

Concord Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for Kaplan’s gray Toyota Camry with a large, white HB sticker in the rear window and California license plate 6UBM724.

