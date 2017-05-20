Warriors one victory away from NBA Finals for third straight year

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a foul called against him during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Oakland, Calif. Durant looks at LeBron James from afar and marvels at how the Cavs main man keeps finding a way to take his game to another level, year after year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a foul called against him during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Oakland, Calif. Durant looks at LeBron James from afar and marvels at how the Cavs main man keeps finding a way to take his game to another level, year after year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TEXAS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has a chance to complete its third straight series sweep in Game 4 on Monday night. The Warriors are the third team in NBA history to win their first 11 playoff games. Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and became the franchise leader in postseason points, passing Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

Already without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker, the Spurs lost David Lee to a left knee injury in the opening quarter.

 

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s