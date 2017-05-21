1 killed, 1 critically injured in East Bay motorcycle crash

ANTIOCH (KRON) — One man was killed and a woman was injured Saturday afternoon when their motorcycle crashed into a pole in Antioch, according to police.

Around 1:45 p.m., Antioch police responded to reports of the crash in the area of Wilbur and Viera avenues.

The 68-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The 66-year-old woman who was a passenger was also taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The victims’ names were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said it doesn’t appear as if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.

