4 injured in separate assaults in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–Three people were injured in separate assaults on Saturday and another in an assault early Sunday morning in Oakland, police said today.

At around 10:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of Linden Street a male victim suffered abrasions when someone tried to assault him with a variety of objects.

One person was arrested in the incident, according to police.

At about 3:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Second Street another male victim suffered a cut and went to a hospital.

A suspect in that case is at large, police said.

At around 6:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Telegraph Avenue a female victim suffered cuts when someone assaulted her with a knife. She was taken

to a hospital.

A suspect in that case is also at large, according to police.

At about 12:01 a.m. this morning in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue someone with a knife cut a male victim on his lower body.

One person was taken into custody in the case. The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES