9-year-old boy’s family dies in Salinas crash



SAN JOSE (KRON)–A 9-year-old boy lost his parents and grandmother in a car crash last Saturday in Salinas.

Just before Mother’s Day, Adrian Kais’ life changed forever when his parents,33-year-old Fred and Sulema Kais, along with his grandmother, lost their lives in a car accident that involved a semi-truck.

Fred Kais was an assistant coach on his son’s football team called the “The Central Coast Black Knights.”

On Saturday, Adrian took to the football field and played in his father’s honor.

“Man watching him go into that game man, brought tears to my eyes,” said commissioner Shannon Roberts.”Watching him run up and down that field, man, and the way the whole team just followed him into the end zone was very touching.”

A GoFundMe account was created to help cover the family’s funeral expenses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES