Ohio mother shot her children, ages 6 and 8, in the head

OHIO(WDTN) – The two children allegedly shot by their mother died from their injuries on Sunday night.

According to a representative from Dayton Children’s Hospital, 8-year-old Kamora and 6-year-old Kendon both died early in the evening. Dayton Children’s did confirm the two were on life support while they were in the hospital.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday charges against the mother of the two children shot Thursday.

Claudina Helton, 30 has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Helton was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday after police say she shot her eight-year-old daughter Kamora and six-year-old son Kendon in the head.

Helton’s 11-year-old daughter was home at their Lori Sue Avenue home when the shooting happened but was not harmed.

Montgomery County Children Services confirmed Friday there is an open case against her

They said they’re now working to see to the welfare of her three children. They can either be placed in foster care or sent to live with a relative.