Part of Hayward road closed for police training

HAYWARD (KRON)–Police will close part of a roadway Monday in Hayward in order to conduct a training exercise.

According to the Hayward Police Department, the 1400 block of B Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The police activity is for a training exercise only and will not pose any danger to the public, police said.

