People Behaving Badly: Bay to Breakers and Booze

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bay to Breakers is an annual San Francisco event that brings out fun, extravagant costumes, and booze.

The event is supposed to be alcohol-free, but some of this year’s attendees found creative ways to try and sneak the booze in.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts found IV bags filled with juice and vodka, beer hidden in a syrup bottle, and wine in a baguette.

