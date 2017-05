Police: Man arrested after spitting on officer at Hayward BART

HAYWARD (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday at Hayward BART station on suspicion of public intoxication and battery on a peace officer, police said.

Around 10:20 p.m., BART riders on board a Warm Springs train reported a man was trying to start fights with others on the train.

When officers arrived they found the suspect was intoxicated.

While detaining him, he allegedly spit on one of the officers, according to BART police.

He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and public intoxication, police said.

The suspect was issued a prohibition order and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

