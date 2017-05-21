Presidential Accountability: Parallels between Trump and Nixon



BERKELEY (KRON)–At a town hall meeting in Berkeley on Sunday, a key player in the Watergate Scandal shared his thoughts on how the Trump administration compares to Nixon’s troubles in the 70s.

The town hall meeting happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and people stood in standby lines just to gain entry.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee invited John Dean to the meeting along with a former spy.

John Dean was Presiden Nixon’s attorney and involved in the watergate coverup.

Dean was also a key witness for the prosecution in the case as part of a plea deal.

Dean said the investigation into whether the president colluded with Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee put a watergate filter around the current administration.

“Trump is really trying to make Nixon look like a choirboy,” he said.

