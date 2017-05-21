Rescue crews searching Pittsburg waters for missing father

PITTSBURG (KRON)–Emergency personnel searched the waters near the Pittsburg Marina for a father who went missing Saturday after jumping in to save his son.

Rescue crews received a called around 5:30 p.m. regarding four stranded boaters.

“…Three boaters were found to be safe and have been treated and transported to two local facilities for evaluations,” said Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief, Bob Atlas.” We’re currently still in an active search for the fourth boater.”

The three boaters that were found and treated included two boys, ages seven and eight.

The search was suspended Saturday night.

KRON4’s Averi Harper spoke to family members who said they did not agree with rescue crews suspending the search.

“I think they should keep looking for him,” the victim’s niece, Amy Nguyen said, ” He’s in there and tomorrow is too late.”

The search resumed on Sunday and the father remains unaccounted for.

Little is known about the circumstances that led up to the boaters falling into the water.

