Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

WCMH Published:
A man rolls a marijuana cigarette as a large group gathered near the New Jersey Statehouse to show their support for legalizing marijuana Saturday, March 21, 2015, in Trenton, N.J. The event drew a diverse crowd of roughly 200 people. Many said they wanted to show their support for legalizing or decriminalizing pot, while others said it should only be given to people with medical conditions that could be eased by the drug. Several people were openly smoking the drug during Saturday's rally, but apparently none were arrested. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

PULLMAN, WA (WCMH) — Researchers in Washington state are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study to develop a breathalyzer to detect the drug.

KIRO reports Washington State University is running the study. Under Washington state law, drivers with 5 nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood can be charged with driving under the influence.

Participants begin with a blood test and a mouth swab as part of preliminary testing. Then, they purchase marijuana of their choice from a state-licensed retail store and smoke it privately in their own home. Taxi cabs would then pick them up and drive them to a local hospital to complete secondary testing, KIRO reports.

Volunteers must be 21 to participate. They will be paid $30 an hour for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.

