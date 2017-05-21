San Jose police ask public’s help finding missing at-risk man

By Published:

SAN JOSE (BCN)–San Jose police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man with dementia who was last seen earlier this morning.

Nien Huynh, 94, was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Kinsule Court, near his family’s home, according to San Jose police.

Nien suffers from dementia and often gets lost, police said.

He is known to walk alone and frequents Ramblewood Park.

Nien is described as a Vietnamese man, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 117 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve button down shirt, black dress slacks and dark blue Sketcher brand shoes.

He wears dentures but his family is not sure if he has them in.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-8900.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s