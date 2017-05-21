VIDEO: Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

By Published:
(CNN)

Video courtesy of CNN.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony.

But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of “all faiths” when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.

Trump has been harshly criticized for using anti-Islamic rhetoric during his campaign as well as his administration’s efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations. Before Pence spoke, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine appeared to take issue with the president as he urged his fellow graduates to “stand against scapegoating of Muslims.”

